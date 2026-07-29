Mizoram Congress demands special Assembly session to oppose proposed FCRA amendment bill

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has demanded that the state government convene a special session of the Assembly to adopt an official resolution opposing the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

The opposition party also urged Chief Minister Lalduhoma to take the lead in opposing the proposed legislation instead of leaving the responsibility solely to church bodies.

The contentious FCRA Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session and has been listed for consideration and passage during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Concerns have been raised in Christian-majority Mizoram that the proposed legislation, in its present form, could adversely affect minority institutions, particularly Christian organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, MPCC general secretary Lalbiakzama welcomed the chief minister’s recent meeting with church leaders, during which both sides decided to submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding the proposed legislation.

However, he said the state government must provide executive leadership and formally represent the concerns of the people.

“Rather than using church leaders as a front, the Mizoram government and our chief minister must take the lead to fulfil the demands of the people,” Lalbiakzama said.

The Congress recalled its “Black Day” protest on July 21 against the proposed FCRA amendment, alleging that the legislation was aimed at restricting the rights and activities of Christian organisations.

The party urged the state government to immediately convene a special session of the Assembly and adopt a resolution rejecting the proposed amendment.

It also called on Lalduhoma to personally lead a delegation comprising church leaders, political parties and civil society organisations to New Delhi to convey Mizoram’s opposition to the Centre.

The Congress further urged the state’s MPs to actively participate in parliamentary debates on the bill and vote against its passage.

Mizoram has one representative each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Both MPs belong to the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which is not aligned with either the Congress-led INDIA bloc or the BJP-led NDA.

The Congress alleged that the NDA government was increasingly using regulatory restrictions and what it described as flimsy grounds under FCRA rules to disrupt foreign funding meant for Christian organisations and charitable institutions in the region.

The party also raised concerns over other proposed central legislative measures, including proposals concerning the mandatory standing or singing of “Vande Mataram” at official functions. It argued that certain verses containing references to Hindu deities could affect religious freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

Congress leaders said that while the song had been sung in the past, Mahatma Gandhi and Congress leaders had ensured that verses praising Hindu goddesses were omitted.