Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is chairing a meet with the party leaders from Mizoram to assess the party's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

Congress performed poorly by securing only 1 seat in the recently held assembly election in Mizoram. The regional party Zoram People's Movement led by Lalduhoma stood out victorious winning 27 seats in state followed by Mizo National Front (MNF) winning 10 seats.

Of the total five states, Congress managed to win elections in only on state - Telangana while BJP swept the elections in three states that includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Also read : Zoramthanga resigns as Mizo National Front party president