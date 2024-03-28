Congress party MP election campaign kickoff program was held at Vanapa Hall on Thursday.

MPCC President Lalthanzara said that Mizo people are not safe under the BJP government. The early Congress party leaders gave us religious freedom under the Indian Constitution so that all ethnic groups could worship their religion freely. The BJP government is trying to eradicate that.

In Manipur, government employees are required to go to the office on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Mizoram Synod is also paying Rs 25 billion in Income Tax.

Lalthanzara further stated that these injustices and disrespectful acts have never happened before, and added that the United States and Germany have also spoken out against Kejriwal's arrest.

The Congress party President in his speech also highlighted the development projects in Mizoram during the Congress government like hydel projects, halls and sports grounds, medical colleges, airports, and NLUP.

Congress Party MP Candidate Lalbiakzama said that RSS and BJP are trying to establish a Hindu kingdom in India which will not be favourable for the minorities residing in the country.



Also Read: Mizoram: BJP, MNF and Congress candidates file nomination for LS polls

He also spoke on The Forest Conservation Act 2023 which he reiterated is a way of taking away the land of Mizoram which he said has an added disadvantage as the state has two international boundaries.

"While the Indian Parliament cannot take away our country according to Article 371(G), the BJP government is trying to take it away from us," Lalbiakzama said

Furthermore, The Congress MP candidate stated that under NDA government, Electoral Bonds were misused, Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate have been used to extort money from companies for parties, and press freedom has been violated and the courts have been controlled.

"If I am elected MP, I will take steps to ensure that development works are carried out without harming the environment," he added.

MPCC Vice President and Campaign Committee Chairman Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said that this year's Lok Sabha elections have given the people of India a choice to establish democracy or autocracy, and said that the consequences of our choices will fall on us.

Chuaungo said that Central BJP leaders are strong, characterful and selfless. He himself has worked under the BJP government for many years and he knows that they are strong in doing good things, as well as strong in the bad.