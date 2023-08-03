Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Lalsawta on August 3 has issued a clarion call for political parties, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and churches to come together and form a united front against the BJP's policies.

Speaking during a press conference at Congress Bhawan, Lalsawta expressed grave concerns about the BJP government's actions in Mizoram. He asserted that the ruling party had unleashed a perilous storm targeting the ethnic culture and religious freedom of India's minorities, leading the state into the current distressing scenario. He pointed out that India has been recognized as one of the most dangerous nations in the world for Christians by other countries.

Lalsawta particularly highlighted his apprehensions about the impending Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he believes will impose the practices of major ethnic groups on smaller ones, directly infringing upon religious liberty and ethnic culture.

Additionally, he raised concerns about the recently passed Forest Conservation Act, 1980 (Amendment Act, 2023), warning that it poses a significant threat to the ecology of border states. The amendment, as per Lalsawta, could result in the destruction of trees, soil, grass, rivers, and wildlife.

In light of these critical issues, Lalsawta made a fervent appeal to all political parties in Mizoram to set aside their differences and unite in opposition to the BJP's policies. He further called on churches and NGOs to join hands in forming a unified forum against the ruling party's actions. He emphasized that this resistance is not confined to political parties alone, recognizing the need for collective efforts to safeguard Mizoram's unique identity, culture, and religious diversity.