Mizoram Congress promises governance overhaul, targets MNF and ZPM ahead of AMC polls

Senior Congress leader Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on March 30 asserted that the party would bring a “complete transformation” in Mizoram’s governance model if voted to power, with a strong focus on primary healthcare and education reforms.

Speaking at a party programme, Chuaungo, who is also a former chief secretary of Mizoram, said the Congress would prioritise strengthening primary healthcare systems, stressing early detection and timely treatment of diseases. He added that primary health centres would be upgraded with better-equipped laboratories to improve service delivery.

On education, he said the party would emphasise primary education to build a stronger academic foundation, enabling better outcomes in higher studies. He alleged that both the previous Mizo National Front government and the current Zoram People's Movement administration have misused the education sector for political purposes.

Chuaungo also advocated for a shift in governance philosophy, stating that the government should focus on development rather than operating like a commercial entity. He suggested that several activities currently managed by the state could be handled by private enterprises, which would help generate employment and streamline governance.

Targeting political rivals, he claimed that public dissatisfaction had grown during the MNF’s tenure, while accusing the ZPM of coming to power on promises that have not been fulfilled. He alleged that the ZPM government has been functioning arbitrarily and leading the state in the wrong direction.

He further claimed that the ZPM had earlier delayed elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation to consolidate control over the civic body. Polling for the 19-member AMC is scheduled for April 21, with counting set for April 27.