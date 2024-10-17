The Mizoram Congress has announced a commitment to relocate the headquarters of the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) to the designated Sakawrdai village if the party secures victory in the upcoming local body elections on November 5.

State Congress president Lal Thanzara made this pledge during a campaign rally, stating that the party would utilize all available funds and resources to develop the SHC effectively. The SHC, established in 2018 as part of a peace agreement with the Hmar People's Convention (Democratic), encompasses three assembly constituencies across three districts bordering Assam and Manipur.

Although Sakawrdai was agreed upon as the SHC's headquarters, the council currently operates from the state capital’s secretariat complex due to incomplete infrastructure at the designated site. "We will shift SHC's headquarters to Sakawrdai and do our best to develop the council and its people," Thanzara stated.

Lal Thanzara, brother of former chief minister Lal Thanhawla, highlighted the Congress party's role in securing peace in the region. He criticized the previous ruling party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), for its failed negotiations with Hmar militants and emphasized Congress's priority on maintaining peace, evidenced by the 2018 accord.

Addressing allegations against the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Thanzara claimed that the ZPM is an ally of the BJP, stating, "The BJP is waiting to see how ZPM protects the prestige of its two MLAs in the state."

The forthcoming elections will see 23,789 voters choosing from 49 candidates across 12 seats, with Congress and ZPM-HPC fielding 12 candidates each, while the MNF contests in 10 seats and the BJP in one. There are also 14 independent candidates, including two backed by the MNF.

Vote counting will commence immediately after the polls close, as the dynamics in the SHC have shifted frequently over the last five years. In the previous election in 2019, the MNF-HPC alliance won 10 seats, with independent candidates claiming the remaining two.

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