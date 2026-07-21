Mizoram Congress protests proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, says churches and NGOs will be hit

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee on July 21 staged a protest in Aizawl against the Centre's proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, alleging that it would adversely affect churches, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and welfare institutions dependent on foreign funding.

The demonstration was held outside Vanapa Hall, opposing the proposed legislation expected to be introduced during the ongoing Parliament session.

Addressing the gathering, Mizoram Congress senior vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo claimed that the proposed amendments would make it more difficult for organisations receiving foreign contributions to obtain certification and seek legal remedy if their applications are rejected.

He alleged that the legislation would severely impact churches and NGOs in Mizoram, many of which rely on foreign funding to run hospitals, educational institutions and welfare programmes for economically weaker sections.

Congress's Mizoram in-charge Chella Kumar accused the Centre of targeting NGOs and minority communities through the proposed amendment. He said institutions established with FCRA support, including churches, hospitals, schools and charitable organisations, could face serious challenges if the Bill is enacted.

He asserted that the Congress would continue to oppose the proposed legislation.

During the protest, the state Congress adopted six resolutions, including a demand for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill.

The party also urged Chief Minister Lalduhoma to convene a meeting involving church leaders, NGO representatives and political parties to jointly press the Centre to withdraw the Bill.

Additionally, the Congress appealed to Mizoram's two Members of Parliament to vote against the proposed legislation instead of abstaining and called on the state government to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass a resolution opposing the Bill.

The Centre has not yet responded to the concerns raised by the Mizoram Congress regarding the proposed amendments.