Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYCC) President Laltawnliana has raised concerns over the recent acquisition of vehicles by the Mizoram government.

He pointed out that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had announced on December 8, 2023, that no new vehicles would be purchased for 100 days following the inauguration of the ZPM government. However, three new vehicles have already been acquired.

The MPYCC President highlighted that the year 2024 has been designated as a time for fiscal restraint. He mentioned that the Chief Minister had declared last year that the holdings of Chief Ministers, Ministers, and MLAs would be reduced and they would not be permitted to buy new vehicles. Despite this, the Chief Minister currently possesses five vehicles, some of which are being used for the Chief Minister's Office.

Laltawnliana stated that three new Mahindra vehicles have been bought for the Chief Minister's escort. These vehicles arrived in Mualpui, Aizawl, in August, and the documentation has been submitted to the Police Headquarters.

The vehicles, registered as MZ01 AC 1900, MZ 01 AC 1901, and MZ 01 AC 1902, are under the name of the Director General of Police, Mizoram. The Mahindra Thar model purchased as the Chief Minister's escort vehicle costs Rs 17 lakh, bringing the total for the three models to Rs 51 lakh.

Additionally, the Mizoram Assembly Speaker's Mahindra XUV was bought for Rs 28 lakh, and Rs 23 lakh was spent on renovations for the quarter.

An RTI response and a press conference by the Speaker indicate that a total of Rs 51 lakh was spent on the Speaker's vehicle and quarter renovations.