Mizoram Congress to observe statewide ‘Black Day’ on July 21 against proposed FCRA amendment

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has announced a statewide 'Black Day' protest on July 21 against the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, alleging that the legislation would adversely impact churches, Christian organisations and NGOs dependent on overseas funding.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl on Thursday, MPCC treasurer Dr. Lalmalsawma Nghaka said the protest will be held across the state at noon. The party has invited churches of various denominations, Christian organisations and the general public to join the demonstration.

The Congress alleged that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to tighten regulations on foreign funding in a manner that would disproportionately affect the Christian community.

"The proposed amendment will severely impact churches, NGOs and Christian organisations that rely on foreign contributions for their social, educational and charitable activities," Nghaka said.

He asserted that the Congress would continue opposing the proposed legislation until it is withdrawn.

The party also claimed that since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the FCRA licences of more than 20,000 organisations have been cancelled, including several in Mizoram. It further alleged that churches are already facing restrictions in receiving foreign contributions.

Highlighting the evolution of the law, Nghaka said the FCRA was first enacted on March 31, 1976, amended in 1984, comprehensively revised in 2010, and further tightened through amendments introduced by the BJP government in 2020.

According to the MPCC, Christian organisations receive a significant portion of foreign charitable funding, and the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 could have a disproportionate impact on their humanitarian, educational and community welfare programmes.

The Congress has urged citizens across Mizoram to participate in the July 21 protest as it intensifies its opposition to the proposed legislation.

