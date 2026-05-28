Mizoram Congress urges state government to suspend fuel cess amid rising prices

The opposition Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on May 28 urged the Government of Mizoram to immediately suspend the cess imposed on petrol and diesel, alleging that rising fuel prices are putting heavy pressure on the public.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, MPCC treasurer Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka said increasing global fuel prices triggered by tensions in West Asia have severely affected consumers across the country, including Mizoram.

He stated that rising fuel prices have increased transportation costs and contributed to inflation in food items, essential commodities, delivery services and public transport.

The Congress leader criticised both the BJP-led central government and the Zoram People's Movement government headed by Lalduhoma, accusing them of failing to protect citizens from the economic impact of rising fuel prices.

Nghaka claimed that the Centre increased petrol and diesel prices four times within two weeks and also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country’s economic policies.

He further alleged that despite initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, India continues to depend heavily on imports from China in sectors including electronics, machinery, EV batteries, solar modules and pharmaceutical raw materials.

Referring to Mizoram, Nghaka alleged that the state government collected more than Rs 143 crore through cess on petroleum products till April this year.

He said previous governments did not impose such high cess collections and described the present taxation level on fuel as unprecedented in the state’s history.

“At a time when fuel prices are rising globally, the government should show concern for the people of Mizoram by temporarily suspending the cess on petrol and diesel,” Nghaka said.

The Mizoram government introduced a new fuel levy in September 2024 along with a hike in VAT on petrol and diesel. The government imposed a levy of Rs 2 per litre each for social infrastructure and services cess and road maintenance cess on both petrol and diesel.

Earlier in March, Chief Minister Lalduhoma informed the Assembly that the government had collected more than Rs 93.37 crore after imposing the Rs 4 per litre levy.