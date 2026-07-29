Mizoram constitutes first State Human Rights Commission, governor administers oath to chairperson and members

Mizoram on Wednesday, July 29, constituted its first State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), with Governor Vijay Kumar Singh administering the oath of office to the commission's chairperson and two members at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Former Gauhati High Court judge Justice (Retd.) Marli Vankung was sworn in as the inaugural chairperson of the commission. Retired Mizoram Judicial Service officer Vanlalenmawia and retired IAS officer K. Lal Nghinglova took oath as members.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte, cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.

Justice Vankung, born in 1964, holds degrees in English, Law and International Legal Studies. She joined the Mizoram Judicial Service in 1989 and served in various judicial capacities before being appointed an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court in October 2021. She became a permanent judge in August 2023 and retired in March 2026.

Commission member Vanlalenmawia joined the Mizoram Judicial Service in 2011 and served in several judicial positions before retiring in March 2026 as the Presiding Officer of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Aizawl.

The second member, K. Lal Nghinglova, began his career as a district information and public relations officer in 1983 before joining the Indian Administrative Service (AGMUT cadre) in 1996. He held several key administrative posts in Mizoram and Delhi, including Principal Secretary to the Mizoram government, before retiring in November 2016.

The State Human Rights Commission was constituted following directions from the Gauhati High Court in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Zofa Welfare Organisation (ZWO) seeking the establishment of the statutory body.

The formation of the commission is expected to strengthen the protection and promotion of human rights in Mizoram by providing an independent mechanism to examine complaints of human rights violations and recommend appropriate action.