Mizoram continues to record highest malaria prevalence in India despite decline in cases

Mizoram continues to battle the highest malaria prevalence rate in India, even as the state reports a marginal decline in cases and fatalities compared to the previous year.

This was highlighted during the “Three-Day Regional Review Meeting on Malaria Elimination for GFATM Project States”, inaugurated on Tuesday at the Assembly Annex Building Conference Hall in Aizawl. The event was graced by Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii as the Chief Guest.

In her address, Minister Lalrinpuii stated that four districts — Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Mamit, and Siaha — remain classified as Category 3 (High Endemic), accounting for nearly 80% of Mizoram’s total malaria cases. She emphasized that while malaria cases and deaths have shown a slight decrease from last year, the situation remains worrisome compared to other regions of the country.

According to official data, Mizoram recorded 7,321 malaria cases and six deaths between January and September 2025, a notable decline from 16,899 cases and seven deaths in 2024.

To strengthen malaria control initiatives, the Minister announced that around 100 new health workers are being recruited specifically for malaria prevention and monitoring activities. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating malaria, calling for collective efforts between government departments, communities, and NGOs.

Lalrinpuii noted that the review meeting would serve as a platform to assess ongoing strategies, identify gaps in implementation, and develop more effective and sustainable approaches toward malaria elimination.

Aligned with the Government of India’s goal to eradicate malaria by 2030, Mizoram continues to collaborate with other states and central agencies through key interventions such as Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS), daily use of ITN/LLIN mosquito nets, vector control measures, and Information, Education and Communication (IEC/BCC) activities. The National Health Mission (NHM) and the Health Department are also working to enhance intersectoral coordination for an integrated fight against malaria