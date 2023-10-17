In a major victory in the war against drugs, metamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 59 crores were seized in two separate instances in Mizoram's Champhai district.

The first success was witnessed at the Zokhawthar Immigration Chekpost where about 70,000 metamphetamine tablets were weighing 7 kilograms were seized from a truck. The seized tablets have been estimated to cost Rs 17,525,000 in the local market. The truck was immediately seized with the driver apprehended. A case was registered at the Zokhawthar police station.

Meanwhile, in another instance, Zokhawthar police and Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation at Tiau river and seized 1,71,700 tablets of metamphetamine weighing 17 kilos. The seized contraband is estimated to cost a whopping Rs 42,925,000 in the local market. The police arrested on Laldinlian from the spot along with the drugs, and a case has been registered.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation and interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that both the consignments were being peddled from neighbouring Myanmar. Further, thorough investigation for both the cases along with joint interrogation is now under progress.

