In a collaborative operation executed on March 18, Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 198 soap cases filled with 2.393 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 71,79,000.

The contraband was seized from two individuals, B. Liansanga (45) and R. Malsawmthara (35).

In a separate operation, the authorities also seized 110 gelatin sticks weighing 14.084 kilograms and 110 detonators from a couple, identified as Biakrema (29) and Ramthazuali (28) as confirmed by Mizoram Police.

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