Mizoram police recently achieved several seizures of contraband items at several locations during the past five days, continuing their relentless drive against illicit trafficking of drugs across the state.

The local market values of the seized contrabands over the five-days period are estimated to be over 6 crores.

On May 22, Special Narcotics Police Station under CID Crime conducted an operation at Selesih (outskirt of Aizawl) and 597 bottles of codeine weighing 80.495 kgs was seized from the possession of C. Zosangluri (34) of College Veng, Aizawl.

Based on the disclosure statement of the arrested person, a godown located at Aizawl’s Ramthar Veng was raided with Drugs Inspectors of Health Department, where they made a seizure of 1292 bottles (weighing 179.405 Kgs) of codeine. The total value of the seized items (1889 bottles) is estimated at Rs. 9,44,500 at local market.

On the morning of May 20, Lunglei District Police seized 193.02 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of Rohluzuala (37) of Theiriat, Lunglei at the outskirt of Dawn Village, Lunglei District. The seized contraband is valued at Rs. 5,79,060 at local market rate.

Also, the Khawzawl District Police on duty at Tuisenphai check gate on May 19, recovered 4.742 Kgs (40400 tablets) of suspected Methamphetamine, valued Rs.61,64,600 from one Taxi B/R No. MZ-04-9044 driven by Vanlaldampuia (26) of Tuipui, Champhai District.

A team of CID (SB) and Special Narcotic Police Station while conducting joint operation at Seling, Aizawl District on May 18, recovered and seized 39.151 Kgs (40 packets) of suspected Methamphetamine having a local market value of Rs 508.96 lakhs from the possession of Pu Lalkrossmawia (41), s/o Roenga, Letpanchaung, Myanmar who was travelling in a 407 truck bearing Reg. No. MZ 01/M-1935 driven by Ramropuia (25), of Tahan, Myanmar.

The contraband items were concealed under a customized iron floor of the truck in a modified compartment.

Furthermore, the Special Team of Saitual Police on May 17 intercepted two vehicles, bearing registration: B/R No MZ 01 B-7815 Hyundai10 (Silver Colour) driven by Joseph Vanlalhlana and B/R No MZ 01 H – 2354 (Silver Colour) driven by Lalramthara (20) of Zokhawthar. Upon thorough checking, 1.142 Kgs (100 soap cases) of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 50,00,000 hidden inside panel of door frame of the vehicle MZ 01 D-7815 was found.

On further investigation, four other accused directly involved in the case were also apprehended: Bittu Chhetry (20) of Bualpui Hmar veng, Kolasib; Naruj Jaman Laskar (18) of Lailapur, Assam; Lalpekmuani (28) of Rangvamual Farm veng; and Rodinliani (33) of Rangvamual Farm veng.

The four were arrested at Tuikhurhlu and Seling with the help of Seling Police Check post, and Saitual PS Case No 36/2025 Dt. 17.05.2025 U/S 21(c)/25 ND&PS Act was registered for further legal action and investigation