Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired the first meeting of the 9th Mizoram State Legislative Assembly Council of Ministers. Lalduhoma held the meeting in state capital Aizawl along with his council of ministers and deliberated on several issues regarding governance.

Several acceptances were adopted today during the courser of the meeting. These acceptances include:

1. Monitoring Committee was formed to monitor the implementation of the 100 days program of the Government. GAD is the Nodal Department.



2. Rs 150 crore will be allocated for the purchase of fresh vegetables in the Government's new year (2024-25) budget.



3. Hand holding Policy in the Government New Year Budget (2024-25) will be allocated to Finance.



4. Departments are required to take immediate action to implement the Mizoram Right to Public Services Act,



5. Immediate action should be taken to stop the illegal smuggling of Arecanut.



6. Work orders issued and works started before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is allowed to continue their work. Those who started working after the MCC were stayed; Work without work order are also stayed.



7. Fertilizer dealers who misuse their licenses will be suspended.

8. SEDP teachers will continue to work until the current fiscal year (upto 31st March, 2024). Important issues should be resolved within two months. Non-teaching staff under SEDP were suspended immediately.



9. Resource Mobilization Department was abolished.



10. Empanelment of Consultancy Firms shall be presented at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers.



11. All Departments are requested to submit a written up of all pending issues, projects and proposals to the Planning & Program Implementation Department before December



12. Consumption of alcohol and drugs in Government offices is strictly prohibited. Government offices should be kept clean and secure. CCTV cameras should be available.



13. Biometric Attendance System should be implemented in all departments. It should start at the Secretariat.



14. Power & Electricity Department shall maintain the Solar Panels used by various departments.

15. Misuse of Govternment Servant for private work is prohibited.



16. Lengpui Airport will be handed over to the Airport Authority of India. Similarly, Zoram Medical College (ZMC) will be handed over to the central government.