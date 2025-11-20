Mizoram court jails 70-year-old man for 10 years for raping minor granddaughter

A fast-track court in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on Thursday sentenced a 70-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor granddaughter.

The court, presided over by Judge R. Vanlalena, had convicted the accused on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with the sentence pronounced today.

The convict, a resident of Vairengte, was also fined Rs 5,000, failing which he will face an additional month of imprisonment.

The case came to light on June 15, 2021, after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Vairengte police alleging that her 10-year-old daughter had been repeatedly assaulted by her grandfather between 2017 and 2018.

Following the complaint, police arrested the accused, and medical examinations confirmed the allegations of sexual abuse. A chargesheet was filed before the fast-track court on September 29, 2022.

During the trial, the court examined the testimony of the survivor, medical officers, investigating officials and other witnesses before delivering the judgment.