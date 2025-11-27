Mizoram court sentences 67-year-old man to 10 years in jail for molesting a minor

A fast-track court in Mizoram’s Kolasib district on November 27 sentenced a 67-year-old man, Vanlalruata, to 10 years of imprisonment for molesting an 8-year-old girl six years ago, officials said.

Judge R. Vanlalena delivered the verdict, which also includes a fine of Rs 7,000 for the offence committed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Vanlalruata had earlier been convicted in November 2021 and handed a similar sentence along with a Rs 5,000 fine. However, he challenged the conviction before the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court, which ordered a retrial in July this year.

The accused was arrested in 2019 after the victim’s father filed a complaint alleging sexual assault. Medical examinations conducted at the time corroborated the allegations.

During the retrial, the court examined the testimonies of two investigating officers, a medical officer, and multiple witnesses, including the girl’s parents, before reaffirming the conviction and sentencing.