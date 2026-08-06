Mizoram Court sentences woman to 12 years rigorous imprisonment for forcing minor daughter into prostitution

A fast-track court in Mizoram's Kolasib district on Thursday sentenced a 42-year-old woman to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment after convicting her of repeatedly forcing her minor daughter into prostitution in exchange for cash and liquor over an 18-month period.

Fast Track Court Judge R. Vanlalena found the accused guilty of sexually exploiting her daughter between January 2023 and July 2024. The prosecution established that the woman repeatedly sent the minor to non-local truck drivers and railway construction workers, allegedly receiving around Rs 500 and alcohol in return on multiple occasions.

The case was registered at Kawnpui Police Station after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on August 5, 2024. According to investigators, the victim's biological mother compelled the minor to engage in commercial sexual exploitation at several locations in and around Kutbul and New Khamrang in Kawnpui during the period under investigation.

Following the registration of the case, Kawnpui Police arrested the prime accused, Lalbiakengi (42), a resident of Kawnpui, along with co-accused Indra Bahadur Bandhari Chhetri (80) of Kutbul. Police alleged that the accused facilitated the repeated sexual exploitation of the minor by sending her to truck drivers from outside the state and workers engaged in railway construction projects.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet before the Kolasib court.

During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses, including the victim. The court relied on the victim's testimony, medical evidence, the complainant's statement, and the testimonies of the investigating officer and other prosecution witnesses before recording the conviction and sentencing the woman to 12 years' imprisonment.