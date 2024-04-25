The Custom Preventive Force and the Champhai Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in a collaborative effort, had a successful joint operation on April 24 in Mizoram.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of 3 individuals involved in the transportation of a significant quantity of dried areca nuts (betel nut), valued at approximately Rs. 1.15 crores, at Champhaiah Tlangsam.

The seized arecanuts, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force for further investigation and necessary legal action.

This proactive approach by the Custom Preventive Force and Assam Rifles showcased their dedication to combating illicit activities and upholding law and order.