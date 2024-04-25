Mizoram: CPF, Assam Rifles seize areca nuts worth Rs. 1.15 crore
A joint operation by the Custom Preventive Force and the Champhai Battalion of the Assam Rifles apprehended three individuals involved in the transportation of dried areca nuts in Mizoram. The operation reflects the forces' dedication in combating illicit activities and upholding law and order.
- Three individuals apprehended in a joint operation by CPF and Assam Rifles
- Seized areca nuts valued at approximately Rs. 1.15 crores
- Apprehended individuals and seized arecanuts handed over to CPF for further investigation
The Custom Preventive Force and the Champhai Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in a collaborative effort, had a successful joint operation on April 24 in Mizoram.
The operation resulted in the apprehension of 3 individuals involved in the transportation of a significant quantity of dried areca nuts (betel nut), valued at approximately Rs. 1.15 crores, at Champhaiah Tlangsam.
The seized arecanuts, along with the apprehended individuals, have been handed over to the Custom Preventive Force for further investigation and necessary legal action.
This proactive approach by the Custom Preventive Force and Assam Rifles showcased their dedication to combating illicit activities and upholding law and order.
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