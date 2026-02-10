Mizoram cracks down on areca nut smuggling, home minister warns of action against officials and police

The Mizoram government announced a tough crackdown on cross-border areca nut smuggling, warning that no one— including government officials and police personnel—will be spared if found involved in the illegal trade.

State Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government is committed to eliminating areca nut smuggling, which he claimed has historically involved politicians and sections of the police force. Addressing a gathering at the ruling ZPM office in Aizawl, Sapdanga said the administration has already begun purging such elements from the system.

He alleged that the opposition has been attacking the government’s anti-smuggling drive, but asserted that politicians linked to the illegal trade have been rejected by voters, while police personnel found complicit are being retired. “Anyone involved in areca nut smuggling, whether in active service or civilians, will face strict action,” the minister said.

Sapdanga noted that restrictions on foreign imports have significantly benefited local areca nut growers, particularly in the Hachhek area of Mamit district, where demand for locally produced areca nut has increased following the crackdown.

The home minister also announced the intensification of ‘Operation Jericho’, a joint initiative launched in September last year by the home and excise departments in coordination with civil society organisations, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA). The operation aims to curb the rising drug trafficking and addiction crisis in the state.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Sapdanga said Aizawl alone has more than 10,000 drug addicts, making the state capital increasingly unsafe after dark, not just for women but for men as well.

To strengthen law enforcement and address security concerns, the home minister said the government plans to recruit 200 new police personnel to bolster the state’s depleted police force.