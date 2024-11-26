The Mizoram government has intensified its enforcement against illegal fireworks and pyrotechnic materials ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. Mizoram police, on Monday, raided a godown in Aizawl and seized a large quantity of banned items, including firecrackers, sky lanterns, and toy guns with dischargeable pellets, valued at over ₹9.1 lakh.

The godown, located in the Dawrpui locality, was owned by Sahidul Alam (28), originally from Karimganj, Assam. Following the raid, Alam was arrested, and a case was registered under Section 223 of the BNS, based on a complaint by Aizawl District Magistrate Lalhriatpuia.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another individual, Lalthawmmawia (34) from Chawlhhmun locality. He was found to have imported and stored additional banned materials worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

The crackdown comes in response to a prohibitory order issued by the Mizoram government on November 21, restricting the sale and import of firecrackers, sky lanterns, and similar items to ensure public safety during the festive season. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to strict enforcement to prevent violations.