Mizoram cracks down on fake GST registrations; fraudulent applicants under scanner

The Mizoram government has launched a crackdown on fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrations after detecting multiple applications submitted using forged documents and false business details.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, the state Taxation Department said scrutiny of GST registrations uncovered several suspicious cases in which applicants had either furnished unverifiable documents or provided business addresses where no commercial activity was being carried out.

The department said the irregularities came to light during risk-based scrutiny, data analysis and physical verification conducted as part of its monitoring and enforcement efforts.

Officials said action is being initiated against the suspected fraudulent registrations under the provisions of the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The department also cautioned property owners and business operators against sharing identity documents, residential or commercial addresses, mobile numbers, email IDs or other personal information for GST registration without proper verification.

The government said the drive is aimed at preventing misuse of the GST registration system and ensuring greater compliance with tax laws in the state.