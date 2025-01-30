Mizoram authorities have launched a crackdown on illegal alcohol production following high-level meetings led by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, Excise & Narcotics Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, and Aizawl West II MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.

The discussions focused on the health risks posed by spurious liquor and the need for strict action against those involved in its production.

Acting on these resolutions, teams from the Excise and Narcotics Department and the Police Department conducted raids across Aizawl and other parts of the state on January 30.

At Rangvamual and Phunchawng localities in Aizawl, personnel from the 3rd MAP and 5th IR, under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition (MLP) Act of 2019, seized:

101 illegal hooch production units

96 hooch-making utensils

5,556 tins of fermenting local liquor

1,083 litres of illegally brewed liquor

Officials have reaffirmed their commitment to curbing the production of illicit alcohol and enforcing prohibition laws to protect public health.