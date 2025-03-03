Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who also oversees the General Administration Department (GAD), on March 3, stated that the government currently has no record of proxy employment in various state departments.

In response to a query from Thorang MLA R. Rohmingliana (MNF), the chief minister said, “We provided a grace period for government employees who had proxies and instructed them to resume their official duties. If any such cases are found in any department, both the concerned employee and the officer in charge will face consequences.”

He emphasised that ample time had been given for adjustments, and those who fail to comply should not expect leniency. “We have given everyone a fair opportunity, and if they choose to ignore it, they cannot complain about the penalties imposed,” he added.

Lalduhoma further stated that a Service Review Committee has been set up in every department. If necessary, the committee will introduce a special voluntary retirement scheme for employees unable to continue their duties.

“Our goal is to ensure that those who are no longer able to work can retire with dignity,” he said.

Meanhile, Home Minister K. Sapdanga told the House that 4,480 Mizoram Police posts are available but the government is able to fill only 200 posts due to lack of funds. Replying to Lalrinsanga Ralte's question, Home Minister said that the Police Manual states that the height for men is 168 centimeters, it is 163 centimeters for ST men; and 153 centimeters for ST women.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma's Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (First Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed without debate in Legislative Business today. The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025 introduced by LESDE Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar was also approved; but his other bill- The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025 as passed without the support of the opposition party, as they walked out oof the House.