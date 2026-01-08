Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata dies after collapsing during tournament match

Mizoram’s cricketing fraternity is mourning the sudden and tragic demise of cricketer K Lalremruata, who collapsed on the field and passed away after suffering a stroke during a match on Thursday, January 8.



The incident took place during the ongoing Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament, where Lalremruata was representing Venghnuai Raiders Cricket Club. Despite immediate attention, the cricketer could not be revived, sending shockwaves through the sporting community.



K Lalremruata was a prominent figure in Mizoram cricket and had represented the state at the national level. He featured twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, earning respect for his dedication and contribution to the game. In addition to his state-level appearances, he was actively involved in several local clubs and remained a regular presence in domestic tournaments.



The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirmed the tragic loss and expressed profound sorrow over his untimely death. The association described Lalremruata as a committed sportsman whose contributions had significantly strengthened cricket in the state.



Tributes have poured in from fellow players, officials, and cricket lovers across Mizoram, remembering him as a disciplined athlete and a valued teammate. The association extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and prayed for strength and comfort during this moment of immense loss.