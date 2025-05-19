Mizoram secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 National Football Championship after an emphatic 11-1 win over Tripura at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Stadium. The victory puts Mizoram at the top of Group D with nine points from three matches, making their spot in the last eight unassailable.

Mizoram pulled away decisively in the second half, scoring nine goals after a narrow 2-1 lead at halftime. Mesak Lalrinngheta and PC Pazawna both netted four goals each, while Michael Lalbiaksanga added two and Ngurthanmawia contributed one. Tripura’s only goal came from Sukha Dayal Jamatia.

In the other Group D match, Jharkhand edged out Himachal Pradesh 2-1. Chandra Mohan Soy opened the scoring for Jharkhand early in the match, but Aryan Thakur levelled for Himachal Pradesh in the second half. The winning goal came shortly after from Daksh Kumar Mahli.

Mizoram’s dominant performance and superior head-to-head record keep them firmly in control of the group, ahead of Maharashtra and Tripura, who both have six points but trail on tiebreakers.