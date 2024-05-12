In a significant operation conducted at the Indo-Myanmar border town of Zokhawthar in Mizoram's Champhai district, the 42 Battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with representatives from the Police Department, has successfully thwarted a major drug trafficking attempt. The joint team managed to recover a staggering 3.105 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine, valued at a whopping Rs 9.315 crore.

The seizure, which occurred on May 11 marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking in the region. Despite the substantial quantity of drugs confiscated, no individuals were apprehended during the operation.

The Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force known for its proficiency in counter-insurgency and anti-smuggling operations, has been vigilant in monitoring the border areas to curb illegal activities. Their relentless efforts, coupled with the cooperation of local law enforcement agencies, have once again proven instrumental in disrupting the illicit drug trade.

Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as Crystal Meth or Meth, is a highly addictive and potent stimulant that poses severe health risks to users. Its clandestine production and distribution have been a growing concern for authorities worldwide, with trafficking routes often extending across international borders.

The successful interception of such a significant quantity of Crystal Methamphetamine underscores the importance of proactive measures in combating drug trafficking. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to intensifying efforts to dismantle drug syndicates and prevent the proliferation of illegal substances in the region.