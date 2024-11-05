Mizoram cyclist Vanlallawmzuala Varte (Lz Varte) has completed a 17,043 km cycling journey across 28 states and 5 union territories of India, carrying the message of clean air under the theme "Ride to clean air" as part of Mission LiFE.

The Mizoram Pollution Control Board organised a warm welcoming ceremony for Varte at the MC Hall, Durtlang, Aizawl on Tuesday. Varte embarked on his all-India cycling tour on January 25 and returned to Mizoram on October 31, after 286 days on the road.

Speaking to India Today NE, Varte shared the challenges he faced during his journey. "During these nine months, I experienced all kinds of weather, from snow and extreme cold at Ladakh's Umling La to sandstorms and extreme heat in Rajasthan, as well as extreme humidity in South India and monsoons in Uttarakhand and neighbouring states," he said. "I also often fell ill with an upset stomach as my body couldn't adapt to the variety of cuisines."

However, Varte expressed immense pride in sharing information about Mizoram and its culture with the people he met during his journey. "I felt a great sense of pride in showing people on my map where Mizoram is located, as many had not even heard of my state," he added.

Varte extended his gratitude to the Pollution Control Boards across various states for their warm welcome, as well as to his wife, family, the Mizoram Cycling Association (MiCA), and Mizo missionaries who hosted and supported him during his journey.

The Governor of Mizoram, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, hosted a reception and felicitation ceremony for Varte at the Banquet Hall, Raj Bhavan, where he was presented with a memento and a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 as a token of appreciation.

The Governor lauded Varte's challenging success and the impactful message he carried on clean air, stating that his efforts and dedication have brought a proud moment for Mizoram. He reiterated the urgent need to address rapid climate change and emphasised that Varte's campaign will inspire positive change and raise awareness among the public.

Varte's journey took him through several states, starting from Mizoram and Tripura in January, followed by a route through South Assam, Meghalaya, Assam, North West Bengal, East Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha in February. In the following months, he traversed Chhattisgarh, East Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur before returning to Mizoram.