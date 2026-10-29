Mizoram Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar has sought greater support from the Centre for tourism development projects in the state, during a series of meetings with senior government officials in New Delhi.

The Mizoram government is working to develop Aizawl and its surrounding areas into a tourism circuit at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, according to an official statement.

Hmar, who also holds the Sports portfolio, met Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Chanchal Kumar, among other officials, in the national capital on Wednesday.

During the meetings, the minister highlighted tourism as a key avenue for revenue generation and economic development in Mizoram, which has limited large-scale industrial activity, the statement said.

Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar emphasised the need to train more tourism service providers, particularly tour guides, and improve accommodation facilities to cater to the growing number of visitors to the state, it added.

The proposed Aizawl tourism circuit is part of the state government's efforts to strengthen tourism infrastructure and expand the sector's contribution to Mizoram's economy.