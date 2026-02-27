Mizoram deported 1,177 non-tribals for ILP violations in two years: Minister

At least 1,177 non-tribal persons were sent back from Mizoram for violating Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations over the past two years, State Home Minister K Sapdanga informed the Assembly on February 27.

In a written reply to a question by Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga, Sapdanga said that more than 3.39 lakh ILPs were issued across the state during 2024 and 2025. Of these, 3,17,807 were temporary permits, while 22,185 were regular ILPs.

The data presented in the House showed a year-on-year rise in ILP issuance, with 1,59,608 permits issued in 2024 and 1,80,384 in 2025. Kolasib district recorded the highest number of permits at 1,90,528, followed by Aizawl district with 1,23,063 permits. Of the Aizawl district figure, 46,482 ILPs were issued at the Lengpui Airport counter.

The home minister further informed that the state government generated revenue amounting to ₹15.12 crore through the issuance of ILPs during the two-year period.

Meanwhile, Mizoram’s apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has called for a comprehensive overhaul of the existing ILP framework amid concerns over increasing influx and alleged circumvention of entry protocols. Addressing a recent press conference in Aizawl, MZP leaders claimed that a growing number of non-locals are entering the state through “self-sponsorship” or sponsorship by other non-local entities, bypassing the traditional requirement of endorsement by indigenous permanent residents.

The organisation urged the state government to plug regulatory loopholes and demanded the immediate withdrawal of two notifications issued in 2016 and 2017. According to the MZP, these provisions allow non-tribal trade licence holders to act as self-sponsors and to sponsor up to five subordinate managers or labourers, a practice the student body said weakens the integrity of the ILP system and poses a threat to the demographic security of the Mizo people.