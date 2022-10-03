Mizoram Deputy Minister Pu Tawnluia on October 3 inaugurated the 46th ''Cleanliness Week'' at Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) Junction.

The cleanliness week will last until October 8 and this year's topic is "Waste Segregation at Source."

Speaking at the inauguration, Tawnluia, who holds the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department portfolio, said that the week is observed every year on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

''A cleanliness drive will be held in government offices, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, hospitals, Bazar, and public places,'' he added.

The Deputy CM also gave away awards to the winners who participated in the Essay Writing, Video Making, and Reel Making Competition on cleanliness.

Notably, since October 2, 1977, Mizoram has been observing Cleanliness Week.