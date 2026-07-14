Mizoram destroys drugs worth over Rs 70 lakh in Serchhip as anti-narcotics drive intensifies

Authorities in Mizoram on July 13 destroyed narcotic drugs worth more than Rs 70 lakh, including heroin and crystal methamphetamine, during a disposal exercise held at the Serchhip police station premises.

According to officials, the destroyed contraband comprised 220 grams of heroin and 89 grams of crystal methamphetamine, all of which had been seized by the police during the 2025-26 financial year.

Methamphetamine, commonly referred to as the "crazy drug", is a highly addictive psychostimulant and is prohibited under Indian law.

The destruction of the seized narcotics is part of the state's ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal narcotics trade.

Mizoram Police have stepped up anti-drug operations in recent months. During the first six months of 2026 alone, the force seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances valued at more than Rs 414 crore and arrested 312 people in connection with drug-related offences, officials said.

The state, which shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has remained a key transit route for narcotics smuggled into India, prompting intensified enforcement efforts by law enforcement agencies.