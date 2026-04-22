Mizoram destroys narcotics worth Rs 465 crore seized along Myanmar border

A large consignment of narcotics valued at over Rs 465 crore was destroyed in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Tuesday, April 21, marking one of the biggest disposal operations in the state.

Officials said the drugs had been seized by police from multiple locations along the Myanmar border between March and October 2025. The destruction was carried out after clearance from the district court.

The consignment included 35.85 kg of heroin valued at Rs 71.7 crore, 490.89 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 392.71 crore, and 4.74 kg of alprazolam estimated at Rs 94.8 lakh.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aaquib described the exercise as a significant step in the district’s ongoing crackdown on narcotics. He noted that drugs worth Rs 117 crore were destroyed in Champhai last year, indicating a sharp rise in enforcement activity.

Aaquib stressed the need for sustained action against drug trafficking and called for stronger awareness campaigns to prevent substance abuse among young people. He also urged residents to assist authorities by sharing information on illegal drug networks.

Referring to Champhai’s growing profile as a tourist destination, he said maintaining law and order remains critical to ensuring visitors experience the district positively.

Police data show that 147 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, leading to 260 arrests, including 58 Myanmar nationals. Seizures during the year included significant quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, caffeine and alprazolam.

Enforcement has continued this year. Between January 1 and April 20, police registered 47 NDPS cases and arrested 76 individuals, including 22 Myanmar nationals. During this period, authorities seized over 8 kg of heroin, more than 76 kg of methamphetamine and over 10 kg of crystal methamphetamine.