Mizoram: Differently-abled woman dies after house catches fire in Khawzawl

A 21-year-old differently-abled woman was charred to death after a house caught fire in Mizoram's Khawzawl district on Tuesday, September 1, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Lalhriatzuali of Khawhai village, was the only person inside the house when the fire broke out at around 1 pm.

The house, owned by Ngurkhuma, was occupied by four members of the family. People staying at a nearby sub-centre noticed the flames and rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Although the fire was brought under control before the house was completely gutted, Lalhriatzuali could not be rescued. Officials said she was reportedly on a bed and was unable to escape from the burning house.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed grief over the woman's death and announced Rs 4 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the bereaved family under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) norms.

“It is very unfortunate that Ngurkhuma's house at Khawhai in Khawzawl district caught fire around noon today, and I have learnt that his daughter Lalhriatzuali, a person with a disability, lost her precious life. I am deeply saddened and extend my heartfelt condolences,” Lalduhoma said in a social media post.

The chief minister also said the government would consider any other assistance permissible under SDRF guidelines for the affected family.