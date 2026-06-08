Mizoram distributes over 96% enumeration forms in electoral roll revision exercise: CEO

Mizoram has completed the distribution of more than 96 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) to voters as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Garima Gupta said on Monday, June 8.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said that out of the state's 8.75 lakh registered voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have distributed Enumeration Forms to more than 8.42 lakh electors, accounting for 96.26 per cent of the total electorate.

She said that 19.13 per cent of the distributed forms have already been collected or verified, while 19.14 per cent have been digitised.

The Special Intensive Revision exercise was launched in Mizoram on May 20 following directives issued by the Election Commission of India and is being carried out across the state.

According to the CEO, the enumeration phase of the exercise will continue until June 28, while the draft electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on July 5.

Under the revision process, all existing voters as well as eligible citizens seeking inclusion in the electoral roll are required to submit fresh applications.

Gupta said the exercise is aimed at ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls while removing the names of ineligible persons and updating voter records.

She urged all eligible residents to actively participate in the process and ensure that their names are correctly reflected in the revised electoral roll.