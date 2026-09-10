Mizoram doctor becomes first India recipient of US Consulate's Citizen Liaison Volunteer of the Year Award

Dr Vanlalsiama Chhangte, Medical Director of Ebenezer Medical Center in Aizawl, has become the first recipient in India of the Citizen Liaison Volunteer of the Year Award instituted by the US Consulate General in Kolkata.

The award was presented to Dr Vanlalsiama by Warren Newton, Vice Consul, at Hotel Regency in Aizawl on September 7. The recognition included a memento and a certificate signed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The award was given in recognition of the medical assistance provided by Ebenezer Medical Center to US citizen Collin Mayfield, who was brought to Mizoram on December 1, 2025, after sustaining injuries in Myanmar.

Mayfield was treated at Ebenezer Medical Center for about a month and underwent surgery performed by Dr Lalrinliana Varte, an orthopaedic surgeon. He recovered and was subsequently able to return to the United States.

Representatives of the US Consulate said the Citizen Liaison Volunteer of the Year Award was being introduced in India for the first time, making Dr Vanlalsiama its inaugural recipient in the country.

Speaking about the medical centre's work, Dr Vanlalsiama said its mission was to "Transform Lives through Healthcare" and that its services were extended to patients irrespective of their economic background or nationality.

He said recognition from an international institution for the work of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals was encouraging.

Dr Vanlalsiama added that Ebenezer Medical Center would continue its efforts to contribute to the development of healthcare services in Mizoram.