Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Sukanta Majumdar said that Rs 66.08 crore was sanctioned for the construction of Sangau to Saisih road, Mizoram on 10.2.2021, and that the Border Road Organisation (BRO) have been detailed for the construction work.

He said this in response to Mizoram MP (RS) K. Vanlalvena's question regarding the same.

The minister stated that the project was withdrawn due to Mizoram's inability to provide land free of charge until June, 2024. He added that the excavation of Sangau-Saisihchhuah-Siallam road under the Thingsai to Pangkhua-Sangau Road project for 2023-2028 has been allocated to the General Staff (GS) funding of BRO scheme.

Replying to another question by K. Vanlalvena, Union Minister of School Education Dr. Sukanta Majumdar said that the central government has sanctioned 669.75 crore for the construction of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Permanent Campus at Lengpui.

Adding that the government is taking up all necessary docauments for Forest Clearance, the minister said that NIT Mizoram was started in the 2010 academic session and currently has 668 students.