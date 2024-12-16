A 36-year-old Zadingliana in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has become a beacon of hope for many, exemplifying selflessness and generosity.

As the owner of a public carrier Sumo vehicle, he has dedicated his services to transporting cancer patients, the blind, and the physically disabled — completely free of charge.

Zadingliana, who began operating his vehicle (registration number MZ-07-3856) in 2018, plies the route between Lawngtlai town and Aizawl, covering 243 kilometers in a grueling 8 to 9-hour journey.

While the regular fare for this trip is Rs. 1000, he has never charged a rupee from patients in need, many of whom hail from remote villages and rely on his vehicle to access life-saving treatment in the capital.

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“I understand the financial burden of medical treatment on these families,” Zadingliana explained. “This is my way of giving back to society.”

Beyond providing transportation, Zadingliana offers emotional support to his passengers, engaging them in uplifting conversations and prayers during the journey. His small yet profound act of kindness has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals.

For those he serves, Zadingliana is more than a driver; he is a symbol of compassion and humanity. His story reminds us that even simple gestures can make a world of difference.