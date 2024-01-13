In a major victoy in the war against drugs and smuggling, drugs and cigarettes worth Rs 5.63 crore have been seized from Champhai district in Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles recovered 628 grams of Heroin, valued at Rs. 4,39,60,000, in the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, and apprehended one woman peddler. Additionally, 95 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, worth Rs. 1,23,50,000, were also seized in Champhai district.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai, conducted the operation and recovered the mentioned illegal items.

The recovered consignment and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Police Department in Zokhawthar and the Customs Department in Champhai, respectively, for further legal proceedings.