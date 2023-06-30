Mizoram Police on June 29 seized 125 grams of heroin and 92 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes in the Zote and Zokhawthar area of the Champhai District of the state.

Sources claimed that the total cost of the seized items was Rs 2.07 crore.

Both operations were carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics.

According to sources, 125 gms of Heroin No 4 was recovered from a black polythene bag hidden, and in the other operation.