In a successful operation against the war on drugs, Mizoram Police seized 500 soap cases of Heroin, weighing 6.836 kgs, valued at Rs 34.18 crores in the International market, and arrested one person.

Acting on a specific input, Mizoram Police intercepted a vehicle (taxi), driven by Lalawmpuia, 45 years from Champhai District, a total no of 500 soap cases of Heroin has been recovered.

This is the biggest catch of Heroin in the history of Mizoram as informed by the police sources.

A vehicle driver has been arrested and also a case has been registered at the Champhai police station, further investigation is on.