Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles on January 15 seized heroin and other drugs worth over Rs 12 crore and arrested four persons from two separate locations in Aizawl.

Acting on specific input, a team of Assam Rifles and the CID special branch of state police conducted a joint operation at Thuampui area in the northern part of Aizawl on January 15.

Around 98,000 tablets of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.8 crore were seized from the possession of two peddlers during the joint operation.

In another seizure, state police intercepted a vehicle at Bawngkawn-Sairang junction in Aizawl on January 14 and seized 501 gm of heroin from the vehicle.

The seized heroin was concealed in 40 soap cases.Two persons, one of them a woman, both from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, were arrested for possessing the contraband worth Rs 2.5 crore.

All the four accused arrested on January 14 and January 15 were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Police said that further investigation is in progress to ascertain forward/ backward linkages.Earlier on January 8, keeping their efforts on in the aggressive war against drugs, a joint team of Vairengte Police, 225 Bn CRPF, 147 Bn CRPF, and CID SB Aizawl intercepted one vehicle and seized 194 kgs of Pseudoephedrine tablets (COLZEN Tablets) on January 7.

The seizure was made after a joint team of police personnel intercepted the vehicle bearing registration number TATA 1109 at the Vairengte Kawngthar Veng auto stand.

Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 7.39 crore seized by Assam Rifles, seven held

The seized vehicle was heading towards Aizawl from Bagha Bazar, Cachar Assam, and was driven by one Lalhruaitluanga (37) of Ramhlun South, Aizawl along with one passenger Lalrodawngliana (33) of Hnahlan (P/A Republic Vengthlang, Aizawl).

On careful checking of the vehicle, the seized contraband was concealed in the loading bay of the said vehicle, taking cover for other goods.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was bound for Champhai.Pertinently, pseudoephedrine is used for making Methamphetamine (Yaba Tablets) drugs.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain forward and backward linkages.Government Railway Police on January 7 seized a massive consignment of opium from New Delhi-bound Rajdhani express train. According to reports, police seized around 12 kg of opium from the train.

Police said that the estimated market value of the seized opium would be around Rs. 10 lakhs." The drugs were being smuggled from Dimapur and no arrests has been made so far as it had no attendees.", Police said.

"Further investigation is on." , Police added.

Earlier in November, 2022, In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura’s capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express.“Lumding police and Government Railway Police have jointly launched the operation. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh. We have registered a case in connection with this,” the police official said.