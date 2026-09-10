Mizoram: Drugs worth over Rs 14 crore seized in 3 districts, 6 held

Drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore were seized and six people, including five Myanmar nationals, arrested during separate anti-narcotics operations in three districts of Mizoram, police said on September 10.

The seizures were made between Monday and Wednesday in Champhai, Saitual and Kolasib districts. Police also seized 3.36 tonnes of dry areca nuts, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, during the operations.

In Champhai district, police on Wednesday seized 994 grams of methamphetamine, valued at around Rs 79.52 lakh, from a passenger travelling in a cab during checking at Khankawn checkpost.

The passenger, identified as Hrang Thawm Hnim, 39, a Myanmar national, was arrested for allegedly possessing the contraband, police said.

In another operation at the same checkpost on Wednesday, police seized 141 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 28.20 lakh, from two people travelling from Zokhawthar towards Aizawl. Both, identified as Myanmar nationals, were arrested.

Police also intercepted a truck carrying 42 bags containing 3,360 kg of dry areca nuts. The consignment was not accompanied by a valid trade licence, transportation permit or other required documents and was suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar.

In Saitual district, two Myanmar nationals were arrested on Tuesday after police seized 12.746 kg of methamphetamine worth around Rs 10.20 crore during checking at Keifang.

Meanwhile, in Kolasib district, police on Monday seized 3.910 kg of methamphetamine, valued at around Rs 3.2 crore, from a vehicle travelling towards Karimganj in Assam.

Guljar Hussain, 23, a resident of Karimganj, was arrested in connection with the seizure, police said.

The latest seizures are part of intensified anti-narcotics operations along Mizoram's border areas and routes connecting the state with neighbouring Assam and Myanmar.