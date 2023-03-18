Continuing its relentless efforts against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles confiscated 35 soap cases (443 gm) of heroin (No. 4) worth Rs 2,21,50,000 from the crowded Bawngkawn area in Aizawl on March 18.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the recovery.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department, based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered No 4 Heroin is Rs 2,21,50,000 (Rupees two crore twenty one lakh fifty thousand only). The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Mizoram: Foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Champhai district

Assam Rifles on March 15 seized 60 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 90 lakh at Champai's Zokhawthar by the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector.

The seizure was made after a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai carried out the operation.

As per police, the approximate cost of the recovered foreign-origin Cigarettes is Rs 90 lakh.

''The seized consignment was handed over to the customs department, Champhai on March 14, 2023, for further legal proceedings,'' Assam Rifles said in an official statement on March 15.

On March 12, in another such successful operation carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, foreign liquor worth Rs. 6.48 lakhs was seized in the general area of Melbuk, Champhai District.