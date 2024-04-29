Heroin worth over 3 crores were seized on Monday at Melbuk Rd Jn, Zokhawthar, Champhai district.

Based on specific information, a joint operation between 42 Battalion of the Assam Rifles and Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District on Monday recovered 41 soap cases of Heroin weighing 453 grams at Melbuk Road of Zokhawthar hamlet of Champhai district.

The entire consignment is worth 3,17,10,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Seventeen Lakh Ten Thousand only) and the joint operation apprehended Lallengzama (25), a resident of Dilkawn, Champhai.

A Tata Sumo- bearing Regn No - MZ01J 8466- that was used for the transportation of the drugs was also seized.

Both the vehicle and the apprehended have been handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings.