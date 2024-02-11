In yet another success in the crusade against smuggling activities, drugs worth Rs 1.75 crore were seized in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles recovered four containers of Heroin, weighing 124 grams worth Rs. 86.8 lakh and 127 grams worth Rs. 88.9 lakh.

The drugs were seized in the general areas of Melbuk Road Junction and New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, in two separate operations on February 10.

The operations were carried out by combined teams of Assam Rifles with representatives of the Police Department in Zokhawthar based on specific information. The entire consignment of Heroin has been estimated to be worth Rs. 1,75,70,000 (Rupees one crore seventy-five lakh seventy thousand only), and the recovered consignment have been handed over to the Police Department in Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings.

Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the drug seizure.