The Lunglei Police Station and DSB Lunglei staff successfully intercepted a vehicle carrying narcotics valued at a staggering Rs. 18,03,420 in Lunglei District, Mizoram.

Acting on actionable intelligence police zeroed in on a Sumo with registration No. MZ-01Q 5865 arriving from Champhai. The vehicle was transporting a large sack destined for Laldingpuii (32), a resident of Lunglawn, Lunglei, sent from Champhai.

In an operation conducted at Venglai, Lunglei, the Lunglei Police Station and DSB Lunglei staff, in the presence of the owner, Laldingpuii, and independent witnesses, uncovered the contents of the sack. Initially thought to contain 30 woollen blankets, the sack concealed a clandestine cache of narcotics.

Upon further examination, 50 soap cases were discovered within the blankets, each containing a drug-like substance suspected to be heroin. The substances were packed in transparent plastic wraps within the soap cases. Police seized a total of 601.14 grams of the illicit substance.

The international market rate of the confiscated narcotics was estimated to be a staggering Rs. 18,03,420, underscoring the severity of the illicit drug trade in the region.

Following the discovery, Laldingpuii, the owner of the intercepted vehicle, was arrested. A case, registered under Lunglei Police Station Case No. 231/2023 dated December 22, 2023, under Section 21(c) of the ND&PS Act, signals the commencement of a thorough investigation into the matter.