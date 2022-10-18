Mizoram Police on October 18 seized 30 soap cases containing 422 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.11 crores in the state's Champhai district.

While conducting a random check on the outskirts of Chhungte village, the police seized the drugs from one vehicle.

The police also arrested two persons identified as Khawmpuithanga (32) and Lalrinmuana (25) in this connection and also seized the vehicle.

Police have registered a case u/s 21(c)/29/25 ND&PS and investigating the matter.

On October 17, the Assam Police seized 90 grams of drugs worth Rs 4 lakh and arrested one person in connection with the case in the state's Bongaigaon.

The Sadar police seized the drugs during a drive against drugs at Kharija Dalaigaon in the district.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Yusuf Ali who was apprehended with drugs. Later, on inputs provided by Ali, the police intensified the operation and conducted various raids in Bongaigaon

''Acting on specific input from a person we conducted a raid at some places during which we successfully seized drugs. We are suspecting that the seized drugs are heroin,'' said a police official while speaking to the media.

During the raid, a young man named Lokman Ali left his bike and managed to run away from the spot.