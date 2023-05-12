Huge quantities of drugs valued at more than Rs 290 lakh in the international market have been seized in Mizoram.

As per police, acting on a specific input, last night on May 10 at around 9:30 PM, a team of CID (SB) seized 581 grams (50 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 290 lakhs in the international market from the possession of one Lalhruaizela (37) of Zemabawk Hmangaihna Veng at Zemabawk Cemetery, Aizawl.

Alos Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize illegal areca nuts, foreign liquor and cigarettes worth Rs 11.81 lakh

Further, a case under ND&PS Act is being registered at Special Narcotics PS for further investigation.

Earlier this month, customs and Assam Rifles, in a joint operation, recovered illegal areca nuts, foreign-origin liquor and cigarettes worth Rs. 11.81 Lakh from the general area of Zokhawthar, Champhai District, Mizoram.

Acting on specific information, the operation was carried out successfully. The approximate cost of the recovered items is Rs. 11,81,600/-.

This seizure is another addition to the series of recent crackdowns on illegal activities in the state.